The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Joshua Simon to the practice squad.

Simon, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2025 draft. He was let go after roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad, where he stayed for the year before signing a futures deal.

He was let go after camp this year and had a brief stint with Washington’s practice squad but was cut in early September.

Simon has yet to appear in an NFL game.