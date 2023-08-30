Panthers Signing 11 To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of 11 players to their practice squad.
The following is a full list of players being signed to the taxi squad on Wednesday:
- OL Justin McCray
- OL Deonte Brown
- OL J.D. DiRenzo
- RB Spencer Brown
- DL Raequan Williams
- DL Taylor Stallworth
- OLB Eku Leota
- OLB Jordan Thomas
- S Eric Rowe
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
- S Mark Milton
Rowe, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.
Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.
He joined the Panthers this offseason and was among their final roster cuts, yet is now back with the team’s taxi squad.
In 2022, Rowe appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.
