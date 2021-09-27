Panthers Signing CB Rashaan Melvin To Active Roster

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing CB Rashaan Melvin to their active roster.

Melvin has been bumped up from the practice squad for Carolina’s first few games and now has a more permanent spot on the active roster.

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Melvin has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded six total tackles.