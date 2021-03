Free-agent RB Darius Clark‘s representation, ISA Sports & Entertainment, announced that the Panthers are signing his client to a contract.

Clark is an undrafted free agent out of Newberry College earning his first opportunity on an NFL roster. He was a four-year starter at the Division 2 college.

During his college career, he appeared in 43 games and recorded 103 rushing attempts for 384 yards (3.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 35 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.