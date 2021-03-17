Panthers Signing LB Denzel Perryman

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are signing former Chargers LB Denzel Perryman to a two-year contract.

Perryman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Perryman appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 48 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.