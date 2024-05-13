Panthers Signing OLB Cam Gill

According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, OLB Cam Gill is signing a contract with the Panthers.
Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.
He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.
The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Gill appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!