Panthers Signing OLB Cam Gill

According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, OLB Cam Gill is signing a contract with the Panthers.

Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.

He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Gill appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.