Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers plan to re-sign OLB Nick Hampton to the practice squad.

Hampton, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in December of 2025.

Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later. After the season, he signed with the Panthers but was cut with an injury designation in August. He then re-signed to the practice squad in October but was waived a month later.

In 2026, Hampton has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery.