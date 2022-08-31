Panthers Signing QB Jacob Eason To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers are signing QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.
Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:
- S Juston Burris
- S Kenny Robinson
- CB Madre Harper
- DE Austin Larkin
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- TE Josh Babicz
- OL Deonte Brown
- CB Tae Hayes
- WR Ra’Shaun Henry
- DE Drew Jordan
- RB John Lovett
- LB Arron Mosby
- WR Derek Wright
- QB Jacob Eason
Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.
Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!