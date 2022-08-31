Panthers Signing QB Jacob Eason To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers are signing QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:

S Juston Burris S Kenny Robinson CB Madre Harper DE Austin Larkin C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson TE Josh Babicz OL Deonte Brown CB Tae Hayes WR Ra’Shaun Henry DE Drew Jordan RB John Lovett LB Arron Mosby WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason

Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.