Panthers Signing S Trevian Thomas From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing S Trevian Thomas from their practice squad to the active roster.

This will mark Thomas’ debut on Carolina’s 53-man roster.

Thomas, 23, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May. He signed a three-year, $3 million contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Carolina re-signed him to their practice squad in August.

During his college career at Arkansas State, Thomas appeared in 61 games and recorded 257 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, nine pass defenses, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.