Panthers Signing S Vonn Bell

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Panthers are set to sign Bengals S Vonn Bell to a contract.

Bell was one of the top safeties in this year’s free agent market.

Bell, 28, was taken with the No. 61 overall pick out of Ohio State after the Saints traded up with the Patriots to select him in the middle of round two. The Saints gave up their third- and fourth-round picks as part of the deal to select Bell.

Bell signed a four-year contract worth $5,118,974 to go along with a signing bonus of $1,922,888. He later joined the Bengals on a three-year contract worth $18 million and included $11.5 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Bell appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 77 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery and eight pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.