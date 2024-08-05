Panthers Signing TE Jesper Horsted, Waiving WR Tayvion Robinson

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are signing TE Jesper Horsted and waiving WR Tayvion Robinson in a corresponding move.

Horsted, 27, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and 2021.

The Bears re-signed Horsted to a contract before waiving him. He then caught on with the Raiders and has played for Las Vegas the last two seasons.

In 2023, Horsted appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for four yards.