Panthers Signing TE Nate Becker

The Carolina Panthers are signing TE Nate Becker on Thursday, per his agent.

Congratulations to client @NBecker44 on signing with the @Panthers — JL Sports (@JLSports3) August 11, 2022

Becker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions.

Unfortunately, the Lions waived Becker a few days later. He caught on with the Bills in June and signed to their practice squad following final cutdowns.

Buffalo brought Becker back on a futures deal for 2020 but he was waived again coming out of camp. He spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2021 but unfortunately didn’t make the team or the practice squad.

During his college career at Miami (OH), Becker caught 19 passes for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 13 games.