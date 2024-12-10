Panthers Signing WR/KR Velus Jones Off Jaguars Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are signing Velus Jones off the Jaguars practice squad.

Carolina RB Raheem Blackshear is the usual returner but he’ll be needed more at running back potentially with the injury to Jonathon Brooks.

Jones gives the team a little more depth at the position. He was a receiver before converting to running back earlier this season for Chicago in an effort to get on the field before being cut.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one reception for eight yards and two rushing attempts for 11 yards.