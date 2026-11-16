Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are concerned QB Drake Maye suffered a fractured ankle in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Schefter adds Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine if surgery is necessary. He also mentioned Maye is going to be out indefinitely, if not for the season.

Patriots QB Tommy DeVito filled in for Maye for the remainder of Week 10, and rookie Behren Morton is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster or practice squad at the moment.

Maye, 24, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Maye has made 10 starts for the Patriots and completed 65.6 percent of passes for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Maye as the news becomes available.