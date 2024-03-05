Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots have “real” interest in signing QB Jacoby Brissett this offseason.

According to Volin, new Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt loved coaching Brissett in Cleveland in 2022. Beyond that, the Patriots reportedly view Brissett as a great locker room guy.

Volin does expect there to be competition from other teams in free agency.

Assing Brissett would give the Patriots a solid veteran backup and mentor if they were to draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall.

Brissett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract last year. The Commanders signed him as a free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Brissett was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Commanders, completing 78.3 percent of his passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.