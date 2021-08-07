Patriots Re-Signing LB Cassh Maluia

Tom Pelissero reports that the Patriots are re-signing LB Cassh Maluia to replace LB Raekwon McMillan who suffered a torn ACL on Saturday.

Maluia, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Wyoming back in 2020. He was later waived and added to the practice squad, but eventually found himself promoted to the active roster in New England during the 2020 season.

He was on and off the Patriots practice squad before being let go by the team yet again back in March after New England signed McMillan.

In 2020, Maluia appeared in nine games for the Patriots and did not record any statistics.