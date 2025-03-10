Patriots Signing OT Morgan Moses To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal.

According to Garafolo, the contract is worth up to $28.5 million.

Moses reportedly had interest from the Commanders, Chiefs, Bengals, and Jets, but it looks like the Patriots proved to be his best option in the end.

Moses, 34, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal, and he caught on with the Jets with a one-year deal. He played out the deal and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million when the Ravens traded him to the Jets.

In 2024, Moses appeared in 14 games for the Jets and started all of them at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.