Patriots Re-Signing QB Brian Hoyer To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are re-signing veteran QB Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal, elevating him from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hoyer, 35, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts in 2019 but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots soon after before being added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Hoyer appeared in one game for the Patriots and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.