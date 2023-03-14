Patriots Re-Signing S Jabrill Peppers To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are re-signing S Jabrill Peppers to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Peppers, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason.

In 2022, Peppers appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.