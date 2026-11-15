The New England Patriots announced WR A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game with a hamstring injury.

Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) November 15, 2026

It’s been an unfortunate season for Brown. He had a high ankle sprain in Week 1, worked his way back to the lineup but had a bout of drops, then had a knee injury he’d been managing for some time flare up in practice.

He returned to the lineup today but now has a hamstring issue. The Patriots have a bye coming up in Week 11 fortunately to try and get healthier.

Brown, 29, was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first- and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles to a four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed. From there, Philadelphia traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Entering Week 10, Brown has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded nine receptions on 20 targets for 101 yards (11.2 YPC).