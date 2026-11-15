The New England Patriots announced WR A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game with a hamstring injury.
Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
— Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) November 15, 2026
It’s been an unfortunate season for Brown. He had a high ankle sprain in Week 1, worked his way back to the lineup but had a bout of drops, then had a knee injury he’d been managing for some time flare up in practice.
He returned to the lineup today but now has a hamstring issue. The Patriots have a bye coming up in Week 11 fortunately to try and get healthier.
Brown, 29, was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first- and third-round pick.
He then re-signed with the Eagles to a four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.
However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed. From there, Philadelphia traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Entering Week 10, Brown has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded nine receptions on 20 targets for 101 yards (11.2 YPC).
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!