Patriots Signing C David Andrews To Extension Through 2025

According to Field Yates, the Patriots and C David Andrews have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Yates reports Andrews’ deal carries a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons, including $8 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $13 million through incentives.

Andrews, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024.

In 2023, Andrews started all 17 games at center for the Patriots.