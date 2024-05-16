Patriots Signing C David Andrews To Extension Through 2025

According to Field Yates, the Patriots and C David Andrews have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2025 season.
Yates reports Andrews’ deal carries a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons, including $8 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $13 million through incentives.
Andrews, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.
Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024.
In 2023, Andrews started all 17 games at center for the Patriots.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!