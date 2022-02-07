Patriots Signing DT Bill Murray To Futures Contract

The Patriots announced on Monday that they are signing DT Bill Murray to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Murray, 24, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Murray is yet to appear in his first NFL game or record any statistics.