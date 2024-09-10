Patriots Signing DT Jaquelin Roy To Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo reports that the Patriots are signing former Vikings DT Jaquelin Roy to their practice squad following a successful workout.

New England also released G Jerome Carvin in a corresponding move.

Roy, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023 out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.18 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $750k in 2023.

In 2023, Roy appeared in 12 games for Minnesota and recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

We will have more news on Roy as it becomes available.