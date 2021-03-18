Patriots Signing DT Montravius Adams To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing DT Montravius Adams to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Adams, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.