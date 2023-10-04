Patriots Signing DT Trysten Hill To PS, Releasing P Corliss Waitman

The Patriots are signing DT Trysten Hill to their practice squad following a successful workout and are releasing P Corliss Waitman from the unit in a corresponding move.

Hill, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. The Cowboys waived him and the Cardinals later claimed him off of waivers.

Hill played out the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Arizona and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Browns.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad before being let go from the unit in September.

In 2022, Hill appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and Cardinals, recording 12 tackles and a sack.