Patriots Signing LB Raekwon McMillan

Ben Standig of The Athletic reports that the Patriots are expected to sign LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract.

According to Standig, the Raiders and Washington were both monitoring McMillan in free agency.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders last year as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Raekwon McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.