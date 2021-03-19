Patriots Signing LB Raekwon McMillan

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Ben Standig of The Athletic reports that the Patriots are expected to sign LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract. 

Raekwon McMillan

According to Standig, the Raiders and Washington were both monitoring McMillan in free agency. 

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders last year as part of a pick swap. 

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. 

In 2020, Raekwon McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Mark Clayton
Mark Clayton
39 seconds ago

A really good guy and an excellent player that is just not made for
today’s defences. But as a run stopper, non best.

0
Reply
John Storch
John Storch
7 minutes ago

The GMEN should have signed McMillan instead of Ragland.

0
Reply