Patriots Signing OT Calvin Anderson To Two-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are signing OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal.

This is an interesting signing, as Anderson has seen a fair amount of spot-starting duty for the Broncos at right tackle and New England has a hole at the position.

Anderson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and made seven starts at right tackle.