Patriots Signing OT James Hudson To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing OT James Hudson to a one-year contract.

He’ll add depth for New England at the swing tackle position.

Hudson, 26, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson finished the final year a four-year $4,272,415 rookie deal that included a $792,415 signing bonus. He caught on with the Giants to a two-year deal, but was released after just one season.

In 2025, Hudson appeared in 11 games for the Giants and started twice at tackle.