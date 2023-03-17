Patriots Signing TE Mike Gesicki To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $9M

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are signing former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million.

Gesicki, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 32 receptions for 362 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

