Patriots Signing TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Patriots announced on Monday that they are signing former Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox.

Wilcox, 27, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida back in 2019. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilcox was activated for the final game of the 2020 season but recorded no statistics. He failed to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2021 and was placed on the practice squad before eventually being added to the active roster. Cincinnati later re-signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Wilcox appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded nine receptions for 56 yards.