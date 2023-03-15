Patriots Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To Three-Year, $33M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a contract on Wednesday.

Schultz reports Smith-Schuster is receiving a three-year, $33 million deal.

Earlier today, Mike Giardi reported New England “remained engaged” with WRsJuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Patriots were also mentioned to have made trade inquiries regarding Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, so it will be interesting to see if this concludes New England being in the trade market for a receiver.

Smith-Schuster, 26, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Smith-Schuster appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 receptions for 933 yards (12.0 YPC) and three touchdowns.