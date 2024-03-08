Patriots Re-Signing TE Hunter Henry To Three-Year Deal

Update:

Mike Garafolo reports that the Patriots and TE Hunter Henry are finalizing a new contract.

Josina Anderson reports that the Patriots and free agent TE Hunter Henry are working on a a deal to keep him in New England.

Henry would be among the best available tight ends in this year’s class if the two parties are unable to reach an agreement by next week.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million rookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million. He was testing the open market for the first time and signed a three-year, $37.3 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 42 passes for 419 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.