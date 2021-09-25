Raiders Placing G Richie Incognito On IR, Signing RB Trey Ragas

According to Field Yates, the Raiders are placing veteran G Richie Incognito on injured reserve with a right calf injury. The Raiders are also signing RB Trey Ragas to their active roster in a corresponding move.

Incognito, 38, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He played three years for the Rams and one year for the Bills before signing on with the Dolphins in 2010.

After four years in Miami, Incognito was released and out of football for a year before securing another shot with the Bills in 2015.

The Bills released him from the retired list in 2018 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He was set to become a free agent before signing a two-year, $14 million contract extension with Las Vegas in December of 2019.

The Raiders released Incognito before re-signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.62 million back in March of 2021.

In 2020, Incognito appeared and started in one game at left guard for the Raiders.