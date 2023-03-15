Raiders RE-Signing DT Jerry Tillery

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are re-signing DT Jerry Tillery to a contract.

Tillery, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed when the Chargers waived him last year.

The Raiders claimed Tillery off waivers and he finished out the year in Las Vegas.

In 2022, Tillery appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and Raiders. He finished with 18 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.