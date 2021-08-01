Raiders Re-Signing K Dominik Eberle

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have re-signed K Dominik Eberle to a contract.

The signing comes after K Daniel Carlson was placed on the COVID-19 Reserve list by the team Saturday.

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.