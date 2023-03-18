Raiders Re-Signing RFA LB Curtis Bolton

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Saturday that they have re-signed RFA LB Curtis Bolton.

.@CB_Savage18 is back! We have re-signed restricted free agent LB Curtis Bolton » https://t.co/goFWSegOCs pic.twitter.com/reWURdEo9m — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 18, 2023

Bolton, 27, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him in October 2020, and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released, signing for short stints with the Colts and 49ers before landing with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the season.

Detroit cut Bolton and he landed with the Raiders in August. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Bolton appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles.