Raiders Signing CB Eric Stokes To One-Year, $4M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing CB Eric Stokes to a one-year, $4 million deal.

He’s a former first-round pick in 2021, but Green Bay declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

Stokes, 26, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. He just finished the last year of his rookie deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Stokes appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 41 tackles.