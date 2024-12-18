Raiders Signing DE Andre Carter II Off Vikings PS

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing DE Andre Carter II to their active roster off the Vikings practice squad.

Rapoport notes the Raiders need help at edge rusher and Carter should have an opportunity to put some tape together.

The former undrafted free agent out of Army has spent the past two years with the Vikings.

Carter, 24, was a third-team All-American in 2021. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Army following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Carter appeared in 12 games and recorded two total tackles.