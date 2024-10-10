Raiders Signing DE Zachary Carter

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing DE Zachary Carter to a contract.

Carter, 25, was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2022 out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie deal through 2025 but was released in October of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded nine total tackles.