Raiders Signing DT Vernon Butler To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Raiders are hosting free agent DT Vernon Butler for a visit on Tuesday.

Butler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2021, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles.