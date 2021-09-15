Raiders Signing G Jordan Simmons Off Seahawks’ Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing G Jordan Simmons off of the Seahawks’ practice to their active roster.

Simmons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2017. He later signed on with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Simmons returned to Oakland on a futures contract for the 2018 season before being waived and later claimed by the Seahawks. Since then, Simmons has been placed on injured reserve twice due to knee injury and wound up missing the entire 2019 season.

Seattle declined to tender Simmons in 2020 but ultimately brought him back on a one-year deal. Seattle again declined to tender Simmons as a restricted free agent but re-signed him to the practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2020, Simmons appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and made six starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 80 qualifying players.