Raiders Signing LB Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing LB Blake Martinez, according to Jordan Schultz.

Martinez visited with the Raiders last month. It’s worth noting that he and Raiders DC Patrick Graham have a great relationship dating back to their time together in New York.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.