Raiders Signing LB Robert Spillane To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $9M

According to Doug Kyed, the Raiders have agreed to terms with LB Robert Spillane on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million and includes over $4 million guaranteed.

Spillane, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad. Tennessee promoted him to the active roster after a month but he was waived a few weeks later.

The Steelers later signed him to a futures deal and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of training camp. Pittsburgh re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and returned as a restricted free agent for 2022.

In 2022, Spillane appeared in 16 games and recorded 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass defenses.