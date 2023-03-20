Raiders Signing S Jaquan Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are signing S Jaquan Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson just finished his rookie contract with the Bills where he was a backup safety and special teamer. He’d likely play a similar role in Las Vegas.

Johnson, 27, was drafted in the sixth round out of Miami by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.