Raiders Signing WR Chris Lacy, Releasing WR Jordan Veasy

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they are signing WR Chris Lacy and releasing WR Jordan Veasy.

We have signed free agent WR Chris Lacy. Additionally, we have released WR Jordan Veasy » https://t.co/rsYK9MHuZj pic.twitter.com/nl9H7XazdR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 10, 2022

Lacy, 26, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy to make room for G Jason King and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Detroit promoted him from their active roster back before releasing him.

From there, Lacy signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad and has not made it back onto an active roster since his time with Detroit.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.