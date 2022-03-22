Raiders Signing WR Demarcus Robinson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are signing WR Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Las Vegas brought Robinson in for a visit earlier today and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Robinson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs have brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons and he is once again testing the free-agent market.

In 2021, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 264 yards receiving and three touchdowns.