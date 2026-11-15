The Raiders ruled out TE Brock Bowers in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and we will provide an update as soon as one is available.

Bowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Bowers has appeared in eight games, catching 48 passes for 658 yards and six touchdowns.