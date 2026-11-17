The Los Angeles Rams announced they placed OL Dylan McMahon on injured reserve, waived WR Brennan Presley and re-signed him to the practice squad, and cut DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Reserve/Injured OL Dylan McMahon

• Waived, No Recall WR Brennan Presley

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad NT Jalen Hunt

• Signed to Practice Squad WR Brennan Presley pic.twitter.com/7L2uymJ01D — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 17, 2026

Presley, 24, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2025 out of Oklahoma State. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie and spent most of the season on their practice squad.

The Rams signed him to a futures deal in January but re-signed to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2026, Presley has appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded one kickoff return for 20 yards.