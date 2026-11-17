The Los Angeles Rams announced they placed OL Dylan McMahon on injured reserve, waived WR Brennan Presley and re-signed him to the practice squad, and cut DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.
Presley, 24, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2025 out of Oklahoma State. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie and spent most of the season on their practice squad.
The Rams signed him to a futures deal in January but re-signed to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.
In 2026, Presley has appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded one kickoff return for 20 yards.
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