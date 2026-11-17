Rams C Coleman Shelton is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 10 win over the Cardinals, per PFT.

Shelton, 31, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019. He re-signed to an exclusive rights deal in 2021 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Shelton was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract that included a player option for 2024. He then signed with the Bears in 2024 before signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Rams ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2026, Shelton has made 10 starts for the Rams at center.