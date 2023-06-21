Rams Make Three Roster Moves, Including Signing Two Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams have signed fifth-round LB Nick Hampton and OT Warren McClendon to their rookie deals, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team also waived WR Sam James, per the wire.

That leaves six more players for the Rams to sign to get their entire 2023 class under contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB 5 161 Nick Hampton LB Signed 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT Signed 5 175 Davis Allen TE Signed 5 177 Puka Nacua WR Signed 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE 6 215 Zach Evans RB 7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed 7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

Hampton, 23, is a former three-year starter at Appalachian State and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a junior and senior. The Rams selected him in the fifth round with the No. 161 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,139,104 deal that includes a $299,104 signing bonus and a cap figure of $824,776 in 2023.

During his college career, Hampton appeared in 50 games and made 29 starts, recording 175 tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four pass defenses.

McClendon, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia. He was a freshman All-American selection in 2020 and earned first-team All-SEC as a senior. The Rams selected him in the fifth round with the No. 174 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, appeared in 43 games and made 37 starts at right tackle.